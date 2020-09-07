IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.77. IBM reported earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.06 to $12.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 598.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 411,610 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the first quarter worth $11,625,000. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,521,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 24.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

