IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5,994.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,203 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of IDEX worth $36,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in IDEX by 179.7% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in IDEX by 8.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 45,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.62. 440,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $185.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

