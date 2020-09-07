iExec RLC Trading 42.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $75.03 million and $3.67 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00009216 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Ethfinex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

