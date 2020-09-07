Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,737 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $20,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 334,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,386. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $2,436,430.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,746,680 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

