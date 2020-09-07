iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $107,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.80. 30,618,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,327,197. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

