Ixcoin (IXC) Trading 73.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $450,004.13 and approximately $85.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,136,298 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.