Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. cut its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Kadmon comprises approximately 4.8% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Kadmon worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,581,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 3,048,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $710.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

