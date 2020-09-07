KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Boosted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of KBR worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in KBR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

KBR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. 1,915,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.