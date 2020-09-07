Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.1% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 65.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $212,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

