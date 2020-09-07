Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Biglari (NASDAQ:BH) Head to Head Analysis

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 58.8% of Biglari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Biglari and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 1 1 5 0 2.57

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.76%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Biglari.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biglari and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $668.84 million 0.32 $45.38 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.79 $1.46 million $0.27 51.11

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari -14.86% -14.75% -7.74% Kura Sushi USA -16.43% -16.12% -8.85%

Summary

Biglari beats Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

