Lamden Price Hits $0.0891 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $399,113.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027574 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.