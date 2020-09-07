Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock valued at $157,249,535. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

NVDA traded down $15.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $504.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,592,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,885,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

