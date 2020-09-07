Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,662. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $151.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

