Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.91. 4,361,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

