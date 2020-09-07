Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,469 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,230,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

NYSE NOC traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $339.03. The stock had a trading volume of 584,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

