Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,856 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after buying an additional 985,864 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 797,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after buying an additional 619,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,264. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

