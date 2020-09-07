Maecenas (ART) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $346,768.11 and approximately $628.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.01695557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00215080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00170374 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

