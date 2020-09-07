Manna (MANNA) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Manna has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $518,760.69 and approximately $15.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004137 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,975.56 or 0.98110055 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,817,916 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,996 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

