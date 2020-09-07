MetaMorph (METM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57,789.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $585,391.72 and $57,789.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.83 or 0.05145068 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00053427 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,746,280 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

