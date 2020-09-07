MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $16.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 17,960,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,521,572. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

