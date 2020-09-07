MVL Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 8% against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cashierest, Cryptology and UEX. MVL has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $191,816.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.83 or 0.05142080 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00053073 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,319 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.