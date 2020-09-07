New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC decreased its stake in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,457 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of New Home worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Home by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Home in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in New Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Home by 9,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE:NWHM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 27,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. New Home Company Inc has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $72.56 million, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 3.00.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

New Home Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

