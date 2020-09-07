Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 368.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,693 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $51,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Nike by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nike by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

NKE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. 5,157,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $117.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.