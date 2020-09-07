Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,868,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 753,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $3,956,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.03. The company had a trading volume of 584,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,950. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

