Onix (ONX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 57.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Onix has a market capitalization of $10,902.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Onix has traded down 56.5% against the dollar. One Onix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005438 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Onix

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

