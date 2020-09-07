Opal Price Down 4.7% This Week (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Opal has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Opal has a total market cap of $60,186.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004470 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001215 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.