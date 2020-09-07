Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $4.44

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $16,577.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00043984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.40 or 0.05101172 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00052543 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

