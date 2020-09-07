Ormeus Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $221,254.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $623,883.49 and approximately $221,254.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00470595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004314 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

