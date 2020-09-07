Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Paypal by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 472,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,298,000 after acquiring an additional 280,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Paypal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $13.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The company has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.