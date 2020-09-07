Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) is Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up 5.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Pegasystems worth $80,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 52.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $3.68 on Monday, reaching $124.26. 316,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.80 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

