Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,389 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.87. 877,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

