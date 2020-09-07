Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,074 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $35,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.