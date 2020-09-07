Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Achieves $3.71 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and $806.05 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00043141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01704849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00211929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00168031 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00147943 BTC.

Polkadot’s total supply is 987,964,778 coins and its circulating supply is 852,647,705 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network.

