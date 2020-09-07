PostCoin (POST) Price Down 22.8% This Week

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $12,925.78 and $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006116 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002452 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

