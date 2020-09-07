Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.