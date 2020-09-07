Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) & Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Critical Comparison

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progenity and Veracyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veracyte $120.37 million 13.33 -$12.60 million ($0.27) -117.52

Progenity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veracyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Veracyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Veracyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity N/A N/A N/A Veracyte -27.49% -13.35% -11.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Progenity and Veracyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00 Veracyte 0 0 3 0 3.00

Progenity presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Veracyte has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Veracyte.

Summary

Progenity beats Veracyte on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through product specialists, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, LLC and Johnson & Johnson's Lung Cancer Initiative to advance diagnostics of a nasal swab test for early lung cancer detection; a research collaboration with Loxo Oncology for the development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers; and an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. for the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic tests to detect lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

