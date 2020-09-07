Proton Reaches Market Cap of $13.39 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and $1.08 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.83 or 0.05142080 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,701,402 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.