PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. 2,922,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 155,019 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $15,529,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

