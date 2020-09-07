Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $224.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.60. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.84.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

