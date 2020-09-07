Quark (QRK) Market Cap Tops $7.05 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Quark has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1,033.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000299 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,135,934 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

