Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 27.3% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $427,636.65 and $355,083.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.