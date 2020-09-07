Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Upbit, Cryptohub and Nanex. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $115.07 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00119802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.01688748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,987,450,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, Nanex, Cryptopia, IDCM, Upbit, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

