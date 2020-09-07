RBF Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lendingtree by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,245. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

TREE traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $305.25. The company had a trading volume of 157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.95. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.