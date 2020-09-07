RBF Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Marchex worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 5.9% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 52,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

