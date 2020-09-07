RBF Capital LLC Buys New Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Twin Disc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 810,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twin Disc by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 744,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWIN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

