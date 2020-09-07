RBF Capital LLC Buys New Stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of MIND C.T.I. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of MNDO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,404. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

