RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Luxfer by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,490. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.