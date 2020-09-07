RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,400 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 404.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

OMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

