RBF Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,864 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.24. 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,830. The stock has a market cap of $640.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.27. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million. Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

