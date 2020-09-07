RBF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.45. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.24 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

